The Diocese of Parramatta proclaims the word of Jesus Christ and His message of love and salvation to the people of Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

LEARN MORE

The Diocese of Parramatta proclaims the word of Jesus Christ and his message of love and salvation to the people of Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

LEARN MORE
0
CATHOLICS
0
PARISHES
0
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS
0
STUDENTS
0
Agencies & Ministries

Bring hope this Lent and share Christ’s message with all

Please watch the Bishop’s Lenten Appeal video to learn how you can bring hope to the deaf and hard of hearing this Lent.

DIRECTORY

LATEST NEWS

Special Religious Educator Profile: Irene Galea

Special Religious Educator Profile: Irene GaleaSpecial Religious Educator Profile: Irene Galea [Read More]

Pope at Angelus: Every true conversion is directed to a new future

Pope at Angelus: Every true conversion is directed to a new futurePope at Angelus: Every true conversion is directed to a new future [Read More]

‘Dear Friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 7 April 2019

‘Dear Friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 7 April 2019  Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv DD STL, Bishop of Parramatta Homily for the Fifth Sunday of Lent Year C 2019 with the 90th  [Read More]

LATEST EVENTS

  1. Bishop’s Lenten Appeal

    March 6 - April 18

  2. JRS Foodbank

    March 6 - April 18

  3. Dr Laurie Woods

    April 12 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

  4. Laudati Si’ Lenten Group

    April 14

View All Events

SEE CALENDAR